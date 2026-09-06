Dinesh Agarwal promises to work wholeheartedly for BJP in 2027

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 4 Sep: Political activity regarding the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections is gaining momentum. Amidst this, former Cabinet Minister and BJP leader Dinesh Agarwal has made a significant statement regarding his role in the upcoming polls. He has stated that he would remain fully active and work with dedication for the party in the 2027 elections, though the BJP’s top leadership would decide the specific nature of his role. Responding to a question about his candidacy, Agarwal clarified that he is neither an applicant for a ticket nor will he be seen vying for one. He affirmed that he would discharge any responsibility assigned to him by the party with utmost loyalty and full vigour. Agarwal asserted that the BJP is poised to achieve a hat-trick of victories in Uttarakhand in the 2027 Assembly elections. His statement is being viewed as an indication of his active involvement within the BJP ahead of the polls. Agarwal, who joined the BJP in 2024 after leaving the Congress, had previously been active in Congress politics for a long time and served as a Cabinet Minister in the state government. Targeting the opposition, the former minister remarked that a strong opposition is crucial in a democracy. He noted that while the presence of an opposition is essential in politics, a major question remains as to whether a genuine opposition actually exists in Uttarakhand. This statement is being interpreted as a direct political attack on the Congress and other opposition parties. Agarwal’s remarks also make it clear that he prioritises the party’s decisions and organisational responsibilities over any personal bid for candidacy in the 2027 elections. All eyes are now on the BJP’s top leadership to see what role they assign him in the election preparations.