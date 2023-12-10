U’khand has emerged as favourite destination for startups: Saurabh Bahuguna

Sectoral Session held on Startups at Global Investors’ Summit

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Dec: A sectoral session on the Startups in Uttarkhand at the Global Investors’ Summit was held here today which was chaired by Skill Development and Employment Minister Saurabh Bahuguna . The Minister while addressing the investors and startup entrepreneurs present, said that today Uttarakhand is developing as a destination startup hub. There are ample opportunities for the youth to emerge as employment providers. For this, the government has made the Industrial Policy 2023 suitable for investors and entrepreneurs so that investors as well as youth starting startups get financial and guidance.

Bahuguna emphasised that the priority of the state government is to ensure rapid development in the 10 hill districts. Today Uttarakhand has become one of the top five states of the country in the field of startups . Whereas in 2016, there were only 4 startups in the state, today the state has crossed the number of 950 startups . Many of these startups have achieved great heights and are now also helping new startups . Under the new Startup Policy 2023, support of up to Rs 1 crores will be provided for opening new incubation centres, while support of up to Rs 50 lakh will also be provided for the expansion of existing incubation centres.

Bahuguna said that the government has recently made Drone Promotion and Use Policy 2023, Data Centre Uttarakhand Service Sector Policy 2023, IT/ITEIS Uttarakhand Service Sector Policy 2023. He emphasised that the state government is confident that all investors and entrepreneurs will find it convenient to have single window clearance in the state. He also assured the investors of all possible support from the government administration in case of any problem.The panelists shared their views in detail how Uttarakhand is developing as a hub adding that Uttarakhand has good business environment, government support and eco system. The government is providing financial support as well as guidance which is necessary for efficient business. Support is being given especially to those startups which could not run due to some reason.

Udit Sharma, Associate Professor from Price Water House Coopers Pvt Ltd, Dr Subi Chaturvedi from Global SVP, Dr Aman Mittal from Lovely Professional University, Akshay Singhal from Log 9, Commercial Counsellor Ajay Singh were also present in the session.