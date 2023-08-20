U’khand leads in modernisation of cooperative bodies: Dhami

CM inaugurates Sahkar Bharti’s Cultural, Literary Fest at Doon Varsity

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the three-day cultural and literary festival organised by Sahakar Bharti at Doon University here today. On this occasion, the CM reminded the audience that the late Laxman Rao Inamdar, the founder of Sahakar Bharti, lived a life fully dedicated to the nation. It may be recalled that Inamdar was one of the foremost leaders of the RSS and founded this organisation to promote the cooperative movement in the country. Dhami observed that, since its inception, Sahakar Bharti has done commendable work in the direction of taking forward the cooperative movement with the spirit of Nation First and has always tried to reach out to the last person in society. He said that, instead of competition, there should be a spirit of cooperation in cooperatives because the movement is not a favour to anyone but designed to make each other self-reliant.

The Chief Minister said that the cooperative movement is very important for the new generation, because it wishes to become self-reliant soon. He reminded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has constituted a separate Ministry of Cooperatives to make the dream of prosperity through cooperation come true. Under the leadership of the Union Home and Cooperation Minister, Amit Shah, this Ministry is providing a separate administrative, legal and policy framework to further strengthen the cooperative movement in the country. He added that the Ministry is working towards streamlining procedures for ease of doing business for cooperatives and enabling the growth of multi-state cooperatives. The aim of the Cooperative Department and all its related institutions in the state is not only to provide cheap loans to the farmers, but also improve the standard of living of the rural and urban weaker sections by empowering them.

Dhami added that the Sahakar Bharati is the only all India organisation of cooperatives and cooperative societies. In pursuance of its mission, Sahakar Bharti is continuously working to empower the masses to build self-sustaining cooperative institutions. Under its subsidiary cell, ‘Ganga Sahakar Gram’, it is promoting works like natural farming, medicine and plantation, etc.

The CM reminded that interest-free loans are being made available by the state government under the Deendayal Upadhyaya Sahakarita Kisan Kalyan Yojana in the state. Under the Mukhyamantri Ghasiyari Kalyan Yojana, silage is being made available to the cattle owners across the state. Computerisation of multi-purpose cooperative societies across the country has started from Uttarakhand. The work on computerisation of all the 670 committees of the state has been completed. Uttarakhand is the first state to start 95 Jan Aushadhi Kendras and Jan Suvidha Kendras along with cooperative societies. People are getting cheap medicines from the Jan Aushadhi Kendras started in the spirit of cooperation.

On this occasion, Cabinet Ministers Satpal Maharaj, Dr Dhan Singh Rawat and National President of Sahakar Bharti, Deenanath Thakur, Director of Millennium India Education Foundation Dr Uday Kakru, Vice Chancellor, Doon University, Prof Surekha Dangwal were also present.