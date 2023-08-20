Workshop on uses of AI in Agriculture & Health begins at GEU

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Aug: A 5 day international workshop on ‘Smart Agriculture and Biomedical Sciences’ began at the Graphic Era Deemed University, here, today. Information regarding the use of artificial intelligence and techniques involved in it will be shared in the workshop.

The inauguration ceremony took place in the varsity’s KP Nautiyal Auditorium. AtheroPoint Company Chairman, Dr Jasjit Singh Suri and Graphic Era Deemed University Vice Chancellor, Dr Narpinder Singh inaugurated the workshop with the lamp lighting ceremony.

Dr Jasjit Singh Suri said that the use of AI is increasing in all multidisciplinary areas. It is being used for sustainable farming, to tackle climate change, drug discovery, etc. With the help of slides, he displayed the different sectors that are utilising AI for solving issues.

Vice Chancellor Dr Narpinder Singh said that the convergence of AI, Smart Farming and Biomedical Sciences represents a new frontier of innovation. The purpose of this workshop is to collaborate with experts and learn about the powerful impact of AI in addressing the world’s challenges.

Chief of Department, Radiology, University of Cagliary, Dr Luca Saba and, HOD, Radiology, University Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Dr Klaudija Viskovic taught about the use of AI in Radiology and Immunology. Associate Professor, Bharti Vidyapeeth College of Engineering, Delhi, Dr Arun Kumar Dubey, and Data Scientist Sushant Agarwal provided hands on experience of the same.

The workshop was organised by the Computer Science Department of Graphic Era. Graphic Era Hill University Vice Chancellor Prof. Sanjay Jasola also attended the workshop.