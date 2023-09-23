U’khand Preliminaries of CII’s 36th Quality Circle Competition, Rudrapur Edition, conclude

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Rudrapur, 22 Sep: The foundation of a successful factory is laid by its workers, their persistence and commitment are the cornerstone of an organizations achievement, said Shiv Kumar Agarwal, Convenor, CII Kumaon, and MD, LSC Infratech Ltd. He was the Chief Guest at the 36th Quality Circle Competition held at Rudrapur.

He further shared that competitions like QCC not only facilitate exchange of ideas and sharing of best practices, but also create awareness amongst the industry on maintaining the quality of products and endeavor to improve it constantly.

The Vijeta Quality Circle from Rockman Industries Ltd was adjudged the winner and awarded. The “First Runner up Trophy” was won by One Team, Quality Circle from Nestle Ltd, and Metal Team Quality Circle from Panasonic Life Solutions India Pvt Ltd bagged the “Second Runner Up Trophy”. These teams will now participate in the Regional Finals as pre-runners to the National Competition.

The award for Best Problem Identification was bagged by Gladiator Team, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Rudrapur. The Award for Best Solution went to Superstar, Metalman Micro Turners; Award for Best Innovation by Team K-Air, Karam Industries; and Award for Creativity by Haryali, Century Pulp & Paper.

Team Winner from Denso India Pvt Ltd, Team Sunrise from Panasonic Life Solutions India Private Limited, Safety Masters from Minda Corporation Ltd received the Special Recognition Awards.

Avinash Kumar Singh, Quality Assurance Head, Bajaj Auto Limited, Pantnagar’ Kapil K Bharti, DGM Quality & BE, BHEL, Rudrapur; and Prashant Garg, Head – Quality Assurance RAC, Voltas Limited, Pantnagar, were the jury members for the competition. The assessment of the presentations was made on a weighted scale covering different aspects of the Quality Circle activities. The evaluation was based on factors like problem selection, analysis, solution, presentation, etc.

Over 100 workers and managerial staff from 16 circles from across various industry backgrounds participated in the competition and shared their case studies on the specific projects handled by them at their workplaces.