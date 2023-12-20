U’khand to construct guest house in Ayodhya

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Dec: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the grand Ram temple and perform the first aarti of Ramlala in Ayodhya on 22 January. In view of the major developments in Ayodhya, the Uttarakhand Government has decided to build a state guest house there for the devotees from Uttarakhand. After getting consent from the Uttar Pradesh government in this regard, Chief Minister Dhami has cleared construction of the guest house.

The State Guest House will be built on 4000 square metres of land.

It may be recalled that a request was made by the Uttarakhand Government to UP for 4000 square metres of land. The Uttar Pradesh government has agreed to the proposal. Land would be made available about 6.5 kilometres from the Ram Temple. Officials have also inspected the proposed land. A team of the Government Estates Department has seen about five plots, on one of which the government would build a guest house. The plot proposal has been shown to the CM, who has accepted it.