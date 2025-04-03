‘Unke Bhi Kuch Sapne Hain’ book launch witnesses celebration of Voices & Dreams

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 2 Apr: The book release event for “Unke Bhi Kuch Sapne Hain”, authored by CK Sharma, a retired IAS officer and Founder – President of the CKS Foundation, captivated the audience deeply engrossed in powerful narratives and thoughtful discussions. The launch, held at India International Centre, New Delhi, on 31 March, saw an enthusiastic gathering of literary enthusiasts, social activists, and young voices who brought unique energy to the function.

Distinguished speakers Ira Pande and Ashok Vajpeyi illuminated the event with their insightful critiques and enriching observations. Ira Pande, celebrated author and translator, praised the narrative’s sensitivity and depth, noting its ability to resonate across varied social contexts. Ashok Vajpeyi, renowned poet and cultural commentator, underscored the literary merit and emotional authenticity of the book, commending its nuanced exploration of often-overlooked dreams. Distinguished speakers Ira Pande and Ashok Vajpeyi illuminated the event with their insightful critiques and enriching observations. Ira Pande, celebrated author and translator, praised the narrative’s sensitivity and depth, noting its ability to resonate across varied social contexts. Ashok Vajpeyi, renowned poet and cultural commentator, underscored the literary merit and emotional authenticity of the book, commending its nuanced exploration of often-overlooked dreams.

Anshu Arora, the moderator of the event, skilfully guided the vibrant conversation, weaving the various perspectives into a cohesive dialogue that truly brought the essence of the book to life. Her engaging approach not only highlighted the core themes but also encouraged spontaneous reflections from both speakers and audience alike.

A highlight of the evening was the active participation of children from the CKS Foundation, Uttarakhand. Their heartfelt sharing of personal experiences and aspirations infused the event with genuine warmth and added an inspiring new dimension. This segment vividly demonstrated the book’s central message—that every dream holds significance, no matter how small or overlooked it may seem.

The event concluded with an invigorating interactive session where audience members eagerly posed questions, shared their thoughts, and engaged in meaningful exchanges with the panelists, making it a memorable evening of literary celebration and collective reflection.