UPES Blue win 10th Shaheed Memorial Cricket Tournament

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Jan: UPES, on 16 January, concluded the 10th edition of the annual Shaheed Memorial Cricket Tournament under Project Naman, an initiative aimed at paying tribute to the martyrs of the Indian Armed Forces and financially supporting their families.

With a nail-biting final match between UPES Blue and the School Education Department, the cricket tournament showcased exceptional sporting spirit. Winning by six wickets, UPES Blue emerged as the winner with Touseef Iqbal from team UPES Blue bagging the title of Man of the Match and Mohit Miyan from team UPES Blue as Best Batsman and Player of the Tournament. In addition to this, the title of Best Bowler of the Tournament was awarded to School Education Department player Prabhat Singh Pundir.

Inaugurated on 7 January, this year’s tournament was held in honour of the late Lance Naik Ruchin Rawat, who attained martyrdom during the anti-terror ‘Operation Trinetra’ in J&K’s Rajouri district. Aligning with the commitment of Project Naman, the tournament provided Rs 500,000 as financial assistance, a job opportunity for one family member, and free education for the kin of the martyr.

The tournament witnessed the participation of eight teams from Uttarakhand, including UPES Blue, MDDA, Agriculture, Irrigation, Pay Jal Nigam, School Education, UJVNL, and Jal Sansthan departments, all competing fiercely for the winning title.

Project Naman, an extension of the annual Shaheed Memorial T-20 Cricket Tournament since 2014, operates on a non-profit basis with sponsorship from UPES and its staff. Aligned with UPES’s purpose-driven philosophy, Project Naman and other CSR initiatives reinforce the university’s commitment to community impact.