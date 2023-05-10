UPES prepares students for diverse career avenues in Health Sciences & Technology

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 May: In the post-pandemic era, the field of health sciences and technology has seen immense growth. The Covid outbreak not only refueled the demand for trained professionals in the sector but also opened newer horizons in multiple disciplines such as Pharmacy, Nutrition, Biotechnology and Biomedical Engineering. Combining scientific knowledge and technological advancements, this sector largely focuses on improving the overall quality of healthcare. Along with a highly rewarding career in the public and private sector, it also enables professionals to transform lives.

Leading Indian universities such as UPES offer various industry-aligned courses that can help students get a strong foothold in this field.

With the advancement of technology, students are increasingly drawn to newer areas of study that have mushroomed over the years. Traditional courses like B Pharmacy and BSc (Food, Nutrition and Dietetics) have been redesigned with innovative teaching pedagogies and new-age technology to meet the ever-changing industry needs. Along with core subjects of BPharma students can now opt for a range of interesting electives such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Design Thinking, and Data Analytics.

Another interesting course that prepares students for a flourishing career in this field is BTech in Biomedical Engineering which offers a background in the multi-disciplinary field of Biomedical Engineering with components from Health Science, Engineering, Computer Science and Design. Another option worth considering would be B Tech in Pharmaceutical Biotechnology which offers a chance to develop skills and knowledge in all areas of production, manufacturing, and registration of biological drugs. Students looking to gain an in-depth understanding of the food industry’s practical and theoretical aspects should consider pursuing an undergraduate degree in B Tech in Food Plant Engineering. The curriculum of this course includes a comprehensive study of diverse techniques and procedures used in the packaging of food.

The field of health sciences will grow and evolve rapidly as technology continues to transform the scope of what is possible. As universities such as UPES continue to keep a tab on the future in order to judiciously evolve their course offerings and teaching methodologies; students too are no longer restricted to traditional healthcare roles and can now explore a diverse range of career avenues.