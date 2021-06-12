UPES provides training in online teaching to primary school teachers

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Jun: The present scenario demands increased technology driven learning and teaching methodologies. To familiarise teachers with the potential of online teaching, UPES under its CSR Project, ‘Dronasthali’, organised an Online Workshop on “WhatsApp – A Tool for Teaching and Learning” for the elementary school teachers of Rashtriya Prathmic Vidhyalaya – RPV.

Inaugurated by Chief Guest Seema Jaunsari, Director, Academics, Research and Evaluation Directorate of Education, Uttarakhand, the workshop was aimed at educating teachers in the use of WhatsApp to ensure effective teaching, learning, training, and assessment, in synchronous mode when, both, the teacher and learner are present and in asynchronous mode when learners can work on posted material in their own time. The training was conducted by UPES faculty and was attended by primary teachers of 17 different schools of Dehradun District.

One of the participants, Kanchan Kohli, stated, “It was a well-designed workshop for anyone who wants to enhance their understanding of WhatsAPP functionalities and efficient ways to teach online.” Another attendee, Arohi Goyal, added, “Training workshops like these help us broaden our outlook and harness the potential of platforms like WhatsApp for effective teaching. The workshop addressed all notable queries that an educator may face regarding the shift of educating young minds virtually.”

UPES runs various initiatives through its holistic social impact programme for education, women empowerment, and community development. Some of these initiatives are Utthan (The Smart Village Project); Utkarsh (Overall development of Schools); Dronasthali (Centre for Excellence for Teachers Development through Blended Learning models and Life-skills development) and Protsahan (Fully sponsored higher education opportunity at UPES for underprivileged bright students).