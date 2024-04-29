USERC Director meets Gov

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 27 April: Director of Uttarakhand Science, Education and Research Center (USERC) Prof Anita Rawat and scientist Dr OP Nautiyal met Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at Raj Bhavan on Saturday and presented the annual report.
Lt-General Singh said that Uttarakhand is full of talented youth. There is a need to provide them the right guidance. He said that USERC is doing good work in this direction. The Governor said that the children of Uttarakhand have a special affinity towards AI and technology and especially our daughters are doing well in this field. He said that many children in our state are wonder kids, we have to find these children and give them more opportunities.
The Governor said that USERC has done satisfactory work in the field of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Maths) lab in the state. Now USERC should start the work of setting up international level labs in the state in areas like AI, space and cyber, which will definitely benefit the students of the state.