UTDB to hold ‘Swachhta Pakhwara’ from 16 Sep

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Sep: Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB) is set to organise the ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’ from 16 September. UTDB will also facilitate people doing excellent work on keeping Uttarakhand clean. For this, Hotels, Guesthouses, NGOs, Urban local bodies, Restaurants, Homestays and volunteers have been invited to apply online through the form available on the official website of UTDB.

According to Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, “A special initiative is being started by the tourism department to provide a clean environment to the tourists visiting Uttarakhand. Through the 15-day campaign, we will work to not only endorse clean practices but will educate people to promote sustainable activities for a better future.”

Secretary, Tourism, Dilip Jawalkar emphasised, “Continuous work is being done by the department to provide a clean environment to the tourists coming from the country and the world. In this special campaign, a special cleanliness drive will be conducted in tourist places across the state. Along with this, people doing excellent work for cleanliness will also be honoured.”

Additional Chief Executive Officer Yugal Kishore Pant added, ‘This is a great opportunity for all the people working to keep our environment clean. We will also get a chance to know about their initiative and journey. We look forward to arranging more such cleanliness drives with these organisations in future.”

Additional Director Poonam Chand disclosed that those who helped in keeping the state clean would be honoured on 27 September by the department. Homestay owners, hoteliers and local communities across the state will be sensitised on the best techniques related to sanitation and solid waste disposal during the Swachhta Pakhwada, which will continue till 30 September.”

Applicants interested in submitting their work for the award ceremony can download the form from the website of the Tourism Department- www. Uttarakhand tourism-gov-in and mail the filled application form to aduktourism@gmail-com or submit the documents in the office via post to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Tourist Bhawan near ONGC Helipadgarhi Cantt, Dehradun, Uttarakhand 248001.