Uttarakhand Ayurveda Varsity finally gets new VC 

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 25 Nov: After a long time finally a permanent Vice Chancellor has been appointed in Uttarakhand Ayurveda University by the Governor. On the orders of the Governor, Secretary to the Governor Ravinath Raman has issued orders in this respect last evening appointing Prof Arun Kumar Tripathi as the new Vice Chancellor. For a long time, the university was running with an acting Vice Chancellor. The orders have been issued in accordance with provisions of the Uttarakhand Ayurveda University Act 2009 (as amended), as per the recommendation of the State Government.
It may be recalled that newly appointed Vice Chancellor Prof Arun Kumar Tripathi is presently posted as Campus Director, Uttarakhand Ayurveda University at Gurukul Campus in Haridwar. The Vice Chancellor of Uttarakhand Ayurveda University, Dehradun is appointed for a period of three years from the date of assuming charge or until further orders, whichever is earlier.