Uttarakhand Ayurveda Varsity finally gets new VC 

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Nov: After a long time finally a permanent Vice Chancellor has been appointed in Uttarakhand Ayurveda University by the Governor. On the orders of the Governor, Secretary to the Governor Ravinath Raman has issued orders in this respect last evening appointing Prof Arun Kumar Tripathi as the new Vice Chancellor. For a long time, the university was running with an acting Vice Chancellor. The orders have been issued in accordance with provisions of the Uttarakhand Ayurveda University Act 2009 (as amended), as per the recommendation of the State Government.