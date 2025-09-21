Uttarakhand girl Divyanshi Verma bags VP post in DUSU

By Arun Pratap Singh

HARIDWAR, 20 Sep: Divyanshi Verma of Jwalapur, Haridwar, has achieved a remarkable victory in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections by winning the post of Vice-President, bringing glory to her region and state. Verma was the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) candidate for one of the posts of Vice-President in the DUSU. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Garhwal MP Anil Baluni and BJP’s State General Secretary Deepti Rawat are among those who have extended their congratulations to Verma. It may be recalled that Divyanshi Verma is the daughter of well known senior journalist from Uttarakhand , Avnish Premi and granddaughter of late journalist Madhukant Premi from Jwalapur (Haridwar).

The elections for the students union were held at Shaheed Bhagat Singh College in south campus, Delhi University, where Verma triumphed after a keenly contested battle. Her success has generated an atmosphere of pride and joy not only in Haridwar but across Uttarakhand .

Residents of Peeth Bazaar in Jwalapur, where Verma hails from, celebrated her success with enthusiasm. Dhami, Baluni and Deepti Rawat observed that Verma had enhanced the prestige of the state through her role in student politics and expressed confidence that she would emerge as an inspiring leader for society in the future.

Verma belongs to a family deeply associated with journalism. Her grandfather, the late Madhukant Premi, was a senior journalist and also distinguished himself as a Loktantra Senani. Her father Avnish Premi has served as a senior journalist and ex State Bureau Head of Sahara News. It is said that Verma has inherited her deep sense of social service and commitment to democracy as a family heritage

Speaking to Garhwal Post , Avnish Premi shared that Divyanshi Verma is currently pursuing her BA Hons in Geography from Shaheed Bhagat Singh College in Delhi and is a committed activist for the students welfare.

The victory has set off celebrations in Jwalapur, where local residents described her achievement as a source of inspiration for youth. They noted that it underscored the fact that dedication and hard work can help one attain any milestone.

After her win, Verma expressed gratitude to her supporters and well-wishers, remarking that the success belonged not only to her but also to her region and to the students who had reposed their faith in her. She pledged to be the voice of students and to work tirelessly for their welfare.