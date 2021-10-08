Vice Admiral Adhir Arora assumes charge as Chief Hydrographer

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 Oct: According to a press release from Lt Col BM Thapa (Retd), Senior Vice President, Dehradun Ex-Services League, Vice Admiral Adhir Arora has taken charge as the Chief Hydrographer to the Government of India from Vice Admiral Vinay Badhwar, who superannuated on 30 September.

Vice Admiral Adhir Arora was commissioned in the Executive Branch of the Indian Navy in 1985. As a specialist Hydrographer, he has undertaken hydrographic surveys in and across Indian Ocean Region (IOR). Whilst in command of INS Sutlej, his ship was the first to arrive off Galle Port in Sri Lanka for Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief operations post the Tsunami in 2004. He also has the rare distinction of undertaking foreign co-operation surveys in Mauritius, Seychelles and Kenya whilst in command of INS Sarvekshak. These include highly sensitive marine ecological areas, continental shelf and pioneer surveys. He was also the co-chair for the 3rd Indo – Mauritius hydrographic cooperation meeting in 2008.

During his staff appointment, he was been responsible for maritime boundaries including representing India in the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) at the Hague, Netherlands, during the arbitration with Bangladesh. He also steered the shipbuilding project of new construction ships with state of art systems. He is a graduate of NDA, Khadakvasla, and alumnus of DSSC, Wellington. During his Naval Higher Command Course, he was also awarded an M Phil from Mumbai University. He has authored various professional papers and has been taking a keen interest in evolving scenarios on maritime boundary issues.