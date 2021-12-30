Vijay Sankalp Yatra getting huge response: BJP

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 Dec: BJP leader and Coordinator for the ongoing Vijay Sankalp Yatra of the BJP, Jyoti Prasad Gairola, today, claimed that more than 3.35 lakh persons had actively joined the Yatra and it is getting a huge response from the public. Gairola was addressing a press conference at a local hotel, here, today.

He stated that a distance of 3500 kilometres had already been covered in the 11 days, so far, by the Sankalp Yatra. He claimed that this yatra, continuing with the objective of seeking the blessings of the people by taking the 5 years of the BJP government’s work to the people, had so far reached a total of 43 assembly constituencies. With the help of the people, the Yatra would cover the remaining 27 assembly constituencies within the next few days in its second phase.

Providing detailed information about the Yatra, Jyoti Prasad Gairola said that, after the commencement of the Yatra from Garhwal by National President JP Nadda, and Union Minister Anurag Thakur from Kumaon on 18 December, till now, 1301 kms had been covered by the Yatra in Garhwal and 1000 kms in Kumaon. Four districts of Garhwal division were completely covered, and two districts partially. Four districts in Kumaon division had been fully covered and one district, partially. During the Yatra, so far, 47 public meetings, 47 receptions and 59 road shows saw tremendous enthusiasm of the public, he claimed. Party President JP Nadda, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, former CM Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, State Party President Madan Kaushik, State in-charge Dushyant Gautam, party leader and wrestler Babita Phogat, wife of Kailash Vijayvargiya, wife of former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat, BJP leader and co-incharge of the party affairs in the state, Locket Chatterji, were among those who participated.

Gairola informed media that, after the completion of the first phase under the pre-determined schedule, there would be rest days for the Yatra on 29, 30 and 31 December. After that, the second phase of the Vijay Sankalp Yatra would start from 1 January, under which Dehradun Mahanagar, Vikasnagar, Purola, Dhanaulti, Chakrata, Mussoorie, Tehri, Ghansali, Pratapnagar, Yamunotri, Gangotri, Haldwani, Kaladhungi, Ramnagar, Kashipur, Jaspur, Rudrapur would be covered. In the final phase, the Yatra would culminate in Kichha, Lalkuan, Sitarganj, Nanakmatta and Khatima constituencies. The visit to Kumaon Mandal would end with a huge public meeting in Khatima on 4 January in the presence of Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Ajay Bhatt, CM Pushkar Dhami and State President Madan Kaushik. The Yatra in Garhwal would be completed on 6 January in Uttarkashi in the presence of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CM Pushkar Dhami, former CM Vijay Bahuguna and State President Madan Kaushik. At the press conference, party leaders Suresh Joshi, Dr Devendra Bhasin and Vinod Suyal were among those present.