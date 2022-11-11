Woman living in servants’ quarters at CM’s House commits suicide

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Nov: A woman, aged around 24 years, committed suicide in the servants’ quarters of the Chief Minister’s official residence, here, today. The girl was a resident of Triyugi Narayan, Tausi village of Rudraprayag district. The police have launched an investigation into the case. As per the information given by SSI, Cantt Police Station, Sandeep Lohan, the girl’s name was Sulekha and she lived in the servants’ quarters of the Chief Minister’s official residence with her brother, who had been hired to take care of the cows at the Residence.

According to the Police, Sulekha hanged herself in the absence of her brother when she was alone in the room this afternoon. Her brother, Kaushal, whose duty in the CM’s house is to take care of the cows there, had gone to the market this afternoon when the incident occurred. As per police sources, one of Sulekha’s brothers had also committed suicide by hanging in village Anarwala of Dehradun around two years ago.

While the Police are yet to ascertain the reason behind the suicide, the preliminary investigation has revealed that Sulekha was preparing for the competitive examinations for government jobs. The books and notebooks found from the room indicated that she was preparing for the Police services.

No suicide note has been found from the spot. The body of the deceased has been sent to Coronation Hospital for post-mortem.

There was a stir in the Chief Minister’s residence once the word spread regarding the girl’s suicide. Once the dead body was discovered by other persons at the spot, the Police were informed immediately. The Police reached the spot soon after even as an ambulance was also called. According to the Cantt Police, the investigation had begun but the cause behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained.