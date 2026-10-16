Women Empowerment: The Right Approach with the Right Vision

By Ravi Singh Negi

For decades, the global discourse around women’s empowerment has centred on breaking barriers, shattering glass ceilings, and demanding a seat at the table. While these milestones have paved the way for undeniable progress, real empowerment cannot be achieved by simply opening doors; it requires changing the structural foundation of the room itself. True empowerment is not a charity extended to women, nor is it a checklist of quotas to be filled. It is an economic, social, and moral imperative that requires a precise approach guided by a clear, sustainable vision.

Let us first discuss the essence of women’s empowerment. Empowerment means enabling people who have been denied power to make strategic choices. When it comes specifically to women’s empowerment, it means enabling women to gain the power to make and act on decisions about their own lives and to take part equally in the family, economy, and society. It is not about placing women above men, and it is not charity. Instead, it is about removing the historical disparities and barriers that have prevented women from realizing their full potential for centuries.

Many times empowerment is conflated with independence. However, independence and empowerment are closely linked, but not the same thing. Independence is usually one of the main building blocks of empowerment, and empowerment in turn protects and extends independence. Independence for women does not mean rebellion, isolation, or doing as one pleases without regard for others. It means having the ability and the right to make decisions about one’s own life, and to live with safety and dignity while doing so, with the key dimensions of – Freedom of thought and decision-making: having control over one’s own income, savings, and property. A woman who is not financially dependent on anyone is better placed to say “no” to pressure or injustice.

Freedom of movement: the right to go to school, work, and public places, and to travel, without fear or the need for constant permission. Bodily autonomy: full authority over one’s body, health, and consent. No one should control her against her will. Emotional and mental independence: the freedom to hold opinions, disagree, and build an identity with self-confidence and self-respect. Social and political independence: the right to speak, organise, vote, and lead.

Time to time the government has made many efforts and enacted several laws for women’s safety. Despite progress, serious problems remain: crimes against women, including domestic violence, sexual assault, and trafficking; low conviction rates and slow courts; child marriage, which has declined but persists; dowry practices; restricted mobility in many communities; and the double burden of paid and unpaid work. The gap between legal rights and lived reality is the central challenge of Indian women’s empowerment. The need is to implement these laws strictly without being misused.

In recent times, several ideas about women’s independence have been misunderstood, creating a wrong perception among a section of women. These include the beliefs that independent women are against men; that independence means rebellion or breaking up the family; that it means doing whatever one wants, with no rules or responsibilities; that independent women are arrogant, selfish, or disrespectful of culture; that independence means copying men; that only working women are independent; that it means living alone or never needing anyone; that modernisation does not suit Indian or other traditional societies; and my body and my rules etc.

India is experiencing a major shift toward Gen Z-led, digitally organized, and rapid-response street movements targeting institutional transparency, systemic corruption, women’s empowerment, safety for women, and electoral integrity. This is a positive sign for Indian democracy, where special constitutional provisions protect freedom of expression. This freedom inherently covers the right to peaceful protest for all citizens, irrespective of sex, caste or religion. However, the moment a protest turns violent, it becomes illegal. India has a long history of agitations and protests in support of women empowerment out of which most of them remained peaceful but the latest protest organised by students against patriarchal system under ‘Hum Auraten Azad Hain’ campaign demanding women security was different. It featured slogans like “Ek kachori, do samosa, in mardon ka kya bharosa” and many more including the expression of Korean 4B movement. It felt as though the protest was meant to safeguard not only women, but the entire male population as well, including brothers and fathers. However, while the protesters refrained from physical violence, the movement generated psychological hostility. Instead of challenging the patriarchal system itself, it manifested as animosity toward men, ultimately turning the entire protest into an illegal mockery.

The right to peaceful protest in India is derived from Article 19(i)(a) (freedom of speech and expression) and 19(i)(b) (the right to assemble peaceably and without arms) of the Constitution of India. But this freedom is not absolute, it does not provide the freedom for any sort of violence.

Women empowerment is neither a favour nor a fashion. It is a matter of justice and of common sense. A society that educates, protects, and trusts its women strengthens its families, economy, and democracy. The right approach avoids both neglect and paternalism. It gives women real choices and the means to act on them, enlists men as partners, and not enemies. The goal is a world where a girl can be born without being unwelcome, study without fear, work without discrimination, marry only if and when she chooses, lead without apology, and age with dignity. Such a world is not reached through slogans, violence and enmity with men or any section of society, but through steady, practical, collective effort. When it is reached, it will not be a victory for women alone. It will be a victory for humanity. Non-violent, organized, and clearly focused protests tend to gain the widest support and the most lasting results.

(Ravi Singh Negi is an Advocate, Social Worker and Marriage/Academic Counsellor.)