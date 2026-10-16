Innovate Today, Nourish Tomorrow: Theme of this year’s Food Day

By Brig K.G. Behl (Retd.)

World Food Day is celebrated every year around the world on 16 October in honor of the date of the founding of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in 1945. It has since been observed every year in more than 150 countries, raising awareness of the issues behind poverty and hunger. Its main aim is to raise public awareness about hunger challenges and encourage people worldwide to take action in the fight against hunger.

The theme for 2026 is “Innovate Today Nourish Tomorrow”, so that on the frontline of climate change, effects are real and measurable. As climate change effects food and agriculture most it needs to be followed. Rising temperatures, changes in rainfall, erratic weather patterns and the pests and diseases resulting from climate change threaten agricultural productivity and therefore undermine global food security.

The world’s population is growing steadily and expected to reach 9.6 billion by 2050. To meet this growing demand, agriculture and food systems must adapt to the adverse effects of climate change and become more resilient, productive and sustainable. The production of food depends upon the terrain and climate of the area and accordingly develops food habits.

Food is an essential item for the human body which provides energy to make the body functional, where different glands of the body extract juices out of the food and supply to various parts. Habits of food vary from place to place and change as per the terrain – and climate of the place. No wonder a variety of foods are consumed by people in different parts of the world. Since it is an essential item for the body, efforts are made world over to provide food to people so that they may live happily.

Hunger remains the top cause of death in the world. India has 212 million undernourished people. Almost as many as 24.1 percent had lived in conditions of semi-starvation during the previous month. About 870 million persons world over either die of hunger, sleep hungry or remain underfed. Whereas a large quantity of food gets wasted due to the vagaries of the weather which can be utilized to feed hungry people.

India suffers from shortages of food due to less production of certain items either due to floods, droughts, sudden excessive rains, hailstorms or even excessive or low snowfall in higher regions affecting some of the crops. It is presently affecting onions, pulses and vegetables. Less rainfall in certain areas and excessive rains at others this season may cause further reduction in agriculture products. Government must take into account all these factors so that poorer sections of society do not unnecessarily suffer. If certain items are required to be imported it should be done well in advance rather than allowing the rate of commodities to go up.

We must change the pattern of food as per the availability of food stuffs rather than waiting for a particular item of food, the non-availably or short supply of which leads to escalation of prices

Akshaya Patra (Midday meal) started in 2000 with a simple thought that children must get education and hungry children cannot really focus on education. Akshaya Patra retains them in school through regular nutritious meals on every school day.

There are sufficient food grains in the country to feed all but there are no proper storage facilities and food grains are left in the open and get damaged. All these drawbacks have to be removed and a proper flow of rations as envisaged through fair price shops has to be regulated so that they reach poor people.

Moreover it was considered that the rates of essential items needed for the poor should be fixed and in no case be allowed to increase as per the whims and fancies of the traders. In such items, adulteration should not be allowed at any cost and those indulging in it may be promptly punished. It may include even the milk which is an essential item of food for the children.

Items like milk which are short in production but are essential for children should not be allowed to be adulterates — especially because children consume it in large quantities—because growing bodies are uniquely vulnerable to toxic chemicals, nutrient loss, and severe, long-term health damage. Adulterated milk makes it worse and so also safety of dairy products like sweets, cheese and pure ghee, transforming them into products which are worse for health. Government must take severe action to stop the adulteration. Price of milk should also be strictly controlled.

(Brig K.G. Behl (Retd.) is President, All India Consumers Council, Uttarakhand.)