2 IAS, 3 PCS officers transferred

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun: Today, in a minor administrative reshuffle, the government today issued orders transferring two IAS and three PCS officers, assigning them new responsibilities. The transferred officers have been asked to take charge at the earliest. IAS Vijay Kumar Jogdande has been shifted as Additional Secretary, Information Technology and Science & Technology, while Varun Chowdhary has been made Chief Development Officer of Pithoragarh district. PCS officer Vaibhav Gupta has been made Municipal Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Kotdwar, PCS officer Kishan Singh Negi has been appointed as Special Land Acquisition Officer in Dehradun, while PCS Sohan Singh Saini has been appointed as Deputy Collector Pauri.