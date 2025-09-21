35 teachers of Graphic Era figure in Stanford’s researchers list

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 20 Sept: America’s Stanford University has included 35 teachers of Graphic Era in the list of the world’s top researchers.

Graphic Era Deemed University has once again showcased its research strength and global impact on the international stage. The annual list of the world’s top two percent researchers, published in the Elsevier Data Repository, is prepared on the basis of deep evaluation of scientific research publications and citations. This is considered one of the most authentic and prestigious lists worldwide. Securing a place in Stanford University’s list marks the academic contribution of researchers, their research work, and the global impact of their papers, establishing them among the world’s leading scientists.

The inclusion of 35 teachers of Graphic Era in this list is not only a matter of pride for the university but also a global recognition of India’s growing research capacity and strength of innovation. This achievement reflects the continuous efforts of Graphic Era, which has firmly established itself among India’s leading education and research institutions by promoting high-quality research, impactful publications, and knowledge creation.

On this historic achievement, Chairman Dr (Prof) Kamal Ghanshala, Graphic Era Group of Institutions, said that this honor is a direct result of the dedication, hard work, and excellent research of the university’s teachers, who have inscribed the name of Graphic Era in golden letters on the global stage through their talent, study, and perseverance. Chairman Ghanshala said that our teachers are not only spreading knowledge but also connecting the young generation with new knowledge. He further added that these 35 teachers of Graphic Era are the pride of not only the university but of the entire nation, proving that Indian researchers can meet any global standard.

It is worth mentioning that earlier Graphic Era Deemed University had secured its position among the top 50 universities of the country in the NIRF Rankings 2025 released by the Ministry of Education. Achieving NAAC A+ Grade is another testimony of its academic quality and research capability.