Ramnagar schoolgirl case raises alarm over communal grooming

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN/ RAMNAGAR , 20 Sep: A video that surfaced on social media a few days ago has stirred considerable controversy in Ramnagar , raising concerns over communal sensitivities and the safety of minors particularly of Hindu minor girls. The footage, which has rapidly gone viral, showed two schoolgirls emerging from a computer coaching centre and donning burqas taken from a scooter parked outside before heading off together. The video prompted speculation that a Muslim student was escorting her Hindu classmate to her home under the guise of religious attire.

Upon questioning by her parents, the Hindu girl clarified that she had worn the burqa merely out of curiosity and insisted that the matter should not be blown out of proportion. However, the situation escalated when the girl failed to return home after school the following day. Her worried parents visited the school to enquire, only to learn that while she had attended classes, she had not gone home afterwards. Her father subsequently lodged a report at the local police station. Investigations revealed that the girl had gone to the residence of another Muslim student after school hours.

Based on the parents’ written complaint, the police conducted a thorough inquiry and discovered that the 14-year-old girl had been in contact with a Muslim youth. The involvement of other Muslim girls from the community also appeared suspicious. The parents alleged in their complaint that their daughter, being a minor, had been subjected to complete brainwashing and was in a mentally distressed state. Serious allegations have emerged against the youth in question, suggesting inappropriate conduct.

According to available information, the police arranged for a medical examination of the girl in connection with allegations of sexual assault, and the report has returned positive. Following a positive medical report of the minor Hindu girl, various Hindu nationalist organisations in the region have expressed grave concern, alleging that the incident may be linked to a larger network engaged in ‘love jihad’. They warned of launching an aggressive agitation if the matter is not disclosed promptly and the accused not apprehended. The youth named in the complaint has been identified as Samad Ghazi, and police efforts to locate him are ongoing.

Station House Officer Arun Saini confirmed that a case has been registered and assured protesting members of Hindu organisations that an impartial investigation would be conducted. He stated that all links connected to the incident would be uncovered at the earliest. Presently, the case has been registered at Ramnagar police station under FIR number 351/2025 dated 19/09/2025, invoking Section 140(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against unknown persons.

Hindu organisations have alleged that incidents resembling those depicted in the film ‘Kerala Files’ are occurring in Ramnagar , which they claim is alarming for the region. They have raised concerns about the deteriorating condition of schools in the city, where Hindu and Muslim girls study together. It has been suggested that as many as 20 to 30 similar cases may emerge from MPHIC alone, and a high-level investigation into the matter has been demanded.

Meanwhile in another case in Haridwar, a Muslim youth is reported to have lured a Hindu girl using a fake Hindu identity by name of Sonu whereas his actual name has been reported to be Iqbal, son of Akhlaq and resident of Manglaur. He allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 from the Hindu girl and threatened to make one of her videos viral. The case was registered with Bahadarabad police station where SHO Ankur Singh not only registered the case but managed to nab the culprit within 24 hour period.