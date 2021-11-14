Academic Session held by Dehradun Obstetrical & Gynaecological Society

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 Nov: Dehradun Obstetrical and Gynaecological Society (GODS) organised an academic session on “Novel Approach for Management of Postpartum Haemorrhage (PPH)” at Hotel Pacific, here, today.

The scientific talk was delivered by Dr Jaydeep Tank, Honorary Secretary General, Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI). The House, attended by more than 50 members from all over Dehradun, saw insightful discussion on the various aspects including prevention and management of PPH.

During the talk, Dr Tank emphasised on the need for timely diagnosis and treatment line for the PPH cases. Postpartum haemorrhage in general terms is more bleeding than normal after the birth of a baby.

The talk followed an interactive session by the doctors in attendance. The session was chaired by Dr Vineeta Gupta, HOD, Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital, and Dr Ruchira Nautiyal, HOD, Himalayan Hospital.

GODS is a member society of the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI). The organisation encourages dissemination of knowledge and education through such sessions.

“The session today has been insightful for all of us. Such sessions quench our thirst for learning and help enhance our clinical practices”, said Dr Arti Luthra, President, GODS.

The event ended with a panel discussion on obstetric emergencies which was moderated by Dr Arti Luthra, President, GODS and Dr Rajiv Acharya, Senior Consultant, SMIH. During the panel discussion, significant topics like management of Shoulder Dystocia and amendments in the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act were discussed.

Towards the end of the programme, Dr Radhika Raturi, Secretary, FOGSI, thanked Dr Jaydeep and other participants. The event was attended by Dr Jyoti Sharma, Dr Luna Pant, Dr Rita Dhawan, Dr Reena Ahuja, Dr Ritu Prasad, Dr Asha Rawal, Dr Geetika Dwivedi, Dr Harshita Pandey and many others. The session concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr Arti Luthra.