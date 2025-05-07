Anganwadi worker caught red-handed taking bribe for Nanda Gaura Scheme Funds

By Our Staff Reporter

Udham Singh Nagar, 5 May: In a sting operation, a Vigilance team caught an Anganwadi worker, Kamlesh, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000. The bribe was allegedly demanded in exchange for facilitating the release of funds under the “Nanda Gaura Yojana”, a scheme run by the Women Empowerment and Child Development Department. The arrest took place in Udham Singh Nagar. Following the arrest, the Vigilance Establishment (Dehradun team) is conducting searches at the accused’s residence and questioning her about movable and immovable assets at various locations.

According to Vigilance officials, the complainant had registered a complaint on the department’s toll-free number 1064. The complainant stated that his sister had studied at Rajkiya Kanya Inter College, Sitarganj. After passing her intermediate examination, she had applied for Rs 40,000 under the Nanda Gaura Yojana scholarship. The application process requires certificates from the school principal and the local Anganwadi worker. The complainant alleged that after the scholarship amount was credited to their sister’s account, the Anganwadi worker, Kamlesh, who had issued the certificate, repeatedly harassed them by demanding a bribe as a reward. However, the complainant, in their complaint to Vigilance, stated their unwillingness to pay the bribe and sought legal action against the Anganwadi worker who demanded Rs 2,000.

Acting on the complaint, the Trap Team of Vigilance Establishment (Sector Haldwani) laid a trap as per the rules. Today, the accused bribe-taker, Kamlesh, wife of Nanhe Singh Gautam, currently residing near Shishu Mandir in Ward No 6, Sitarganj, District Udham Singh Nagar, and presently the main Anganwadi worker at Anganwadi Kendra Ward No. 4, Sitarganj, District Udham Singh Nagar, was caught red-handed outside her residence while accepting Rs 2,000 as a bribe from the complainant.

In addition, the Vigilance Department has appealed to the public that if any government official or employee in state government departments demands a bribe under pressure for performing their official duties, or if they have amassed illegal assets disproportionate to their known sources of income, information regarding the same can be fearlessly reported to the Vigilance Establishment’s toll-free helpline number 1064 and WhatsApp helpline number 9456592300, to support the anti-corruption campaign.