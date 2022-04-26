Army clears route Hemkunt Sahib

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Apr: Army personnel and the servitors of the Shri Hemkunt Sahib Management Trust, today, reached the height of 15,200 ft by cutting through the snow and making their way to the Hemkunt Sahib Gurdwara.

This team had left Govind Ghat on 14 April for this task. Today, they reached their goal before time. In the next few days, they will open up the road for use.

All the departments, including the electricity department, will now start getting their work done after the road is cleared.

This year, the portals of the Gurudwara will open on 22 May and the annual yatra will begin.

The first batch of pilgrims will be flagged off from Rishikesh on 19 May.

This year, it is expected that the Yatra will break the record of the last several years. The administration and the trust are busy preparing for the yatra.