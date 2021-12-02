Award Ceremony held of Shimla Film Festival

By Our Staff Reporter

Shimla, 28 Nov: The International Film Festival of Shimla’s Award Ceremony was inaugurated by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, here, today. The winning film directors were presented the awards by the Chief Minister.

Suresh Bhardwaj, Urban Development Minister, was also present at the award ceremony.

On the third and concluding day of the Film Festival, AL Vijay, Director of the famous movie “Thalaivi” was the Celebrity Guest. The film was based upon Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister Jaylalitha, portraying her struggle from being an actor to the becoming a politician.

After the screening of his film, Vijay interacted with the audience on the open forum and talked about Tamil Cinema.

“Amgahar”, directed by an Iranian Filmmaker and Moroccan film “Nazi” were also showcased.

A film, “Shoot the Leopard”, based upon the terror of leopards in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand was highly applauded. “Tea shop at Narkanda”, based on Sumit Vashisht’s novel was also praised by the audience.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur presented the Festival’s Best Film awards under the categories of International, National and State.

In the International category, the Special Jury Award went to ‘Die Grenze’, Directed by Ronald Unterberger from Germany.

In the Documentary category, the Best Film Award went to “Co-Husband” (Sahayak Srimaan),

directed by Ganesh Pandey from Nepal. Also, ‘Land of My Father’, directed by Matthew Koshmrl,

Republic of Korea.

In the Best Film category, ‘Naji’, Directed by Hosein Torkjoosh from Iran was awarded. The Special Jury Award went to “Aparat”, Directed by Hasan Najmabad, Iran. “Oonch Neech” was also awarded, which was directed by Aryaman Prasad, United States. In animation, the Best Film Award went to “The Boy and The Mountain”, Director, Santiago Aguilera, Gabriel Monreal, Chile.

In the National Category, the Best Film Award went to “Daalcheeni”, directed by Peenakee Singh and Sisir Kumar Sahu, Orissa.

The Special Jury Award went to ‘Five Point Three’, directed by Vaibhav Dixit. The Best Documentary Award went to ‘Hatti, We Exist’, directed by Viveck Tewari, Mumbai. Also to ‘Ambedkar Nagar Lockdown’, directed by Dr Sumeet Sanjay Patil,

Mumbai. The Best Film in Short Film category was ‘Keni – The Otherkin’, directed by Sajesh Mohan,

Kerala. The “Eva” got the Special Jury Award, which was directed by Sohan Lal, Kerala.

In the Animation category, Kandittundu (Seen it) was the winner, directed by Adithi Krishnadas, Kerala. The Special Jury Award went to ‘Mundari Srishtikatha’, directed by Meghnath, Ranchi, Jharkhand.

The Best Film Award in State Category was ‘A Man & His Shoes’, directed by Abhi Sharma, Hamirpur. The Special Jury Award went to “Tea Shop at Narkanda”, directed by Himal Nachiket Das,

Kullu.