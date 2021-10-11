Bird-watching preferred activity during winter

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Oct: Winter Tourism is being promoted in Barsu-Harsil on the wings of birds.

Several birds species that are much sought after by birdwatchers are resident in Barsu-Harsil and are easily spotted during winters These include Orange bull finch, Yellow rumped honeyguide, White throated bush tit, Gold crest, White checked nuthatch and Brown accentor. The prized Grandala and Ibisbill also descend here from the glaciers during winters. Birdwatching tours have already been booked for December and January by tour guides.