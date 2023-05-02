BJP Govt committed to developing U’khand: Dhami

CM participates in ‘News 18 Open Mic’ Prog

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 May: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami candidly expressed his views on various topics related to the state in the “News 18 India Open Mic Uttarakhand” programme at a hotel in Malsi, here, on Sunday.

The Chief Minister asserted that though there is gentleness in his attitude, he does not hesitate in taking tough decisions in the larger interest of the state. He said that the people of the state have broken the myth of not re-electing a government of the same party. He claimed that his government is working hard to fulfil all the promises and to bring Uttarakhand among the leading states of the country by 2025. The union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving full cooperation in the overall development of the state. He said that the BJP is committed to make Uttarakhand strong. For this, a favourable environment is being prepared for inclusive development and strong economy.

The Chief Minister added that the government has directed all departments to prepare a roadmap for the next 10 years for the all-round development of the state. Along with agriculture, horticulture, etc., the primary sectors are also being included in the roadmap. Work is also being done to promote all the untouched areas. Work is also underway on a plan to provide employment to 5 lakh people through construction of one lakh polyhouses. He said that unemployment cannot be removed by government jobs and, for this, self-employment schemes are being promoted. Effective initiatives are being taken in this direction so that the youth become job providers and not job seekers.

He affirmed that the State Government stands fully in solidarity with the affected people of the Joshimath land subsidence. In this difficult period, all help is being given by the state and the union government to save Joshimath, which remains a top priority.

The Chief Minister added that, despite the rain and snowfall at Chardham sites, the Yatra is at its peak and effective arrangements are being made for the safe and smooth travel of the people. Only some areas of Joshimath are affected by landslides.

Attention is also being given to making necessary facilities available for the pilgrims in Joshimath.

Dhami added that Uttarakhand is the state of Ganga and Yamuna along with religion, culture and spirituality. The boundaries of the state are connected with two countries. Without any appeasement, work is being done on making a uniform civil code for the people of all castes, creeds and sects living in this military-dominated Devbhoomi, in accordance with the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas’. The draft of the Uniform Civil Code will be ready by June. Uttarakhand will be the first state in the country to implement this law. He expressed confidence that other states of the country will also come forward in this direction.

The CM said that no encroachment would be allowed on government land in the state, and all the encroachers concerned have been directed to remove these themselves. If the encroachments are not removed within the stipulated time, strict instructions have been issued to the authorities to remove the encroachments.

The Chief Minister added that Prime Minister Modi’s special attachment towards Uttarakhand is clearly visible in the schemes related to the development of the state. Soon the dream of the Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail line will also come true. Survey work on the Gangotri rail line with Tanakpur, Bageshwar is in progress. With the doubling of the Dehradun rail line, construction of Kichha, Khatima rail line, the state has got the gift of some new trains.

Director General, Information, Bansidhar Tiwari was also present on the occasion.