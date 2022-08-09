BJP President Mahendra Bhatt pays obeisance at Shri Darbar Sahib

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 8 Aug: Newly elected President of Bhartiya Janta Party, Uttarakhand, Mahender Bhatt bowed down at Shri Darbar Sahib on Monday. He was astonished to see the magnificence and sacred heritage of Shri Darbar Sahib. He also had a close look at the ‘Bhitti Chitra’ (ancient art pictures) and sought information about their historical and sacred significance. He was highly impressed to know about the significance of Shri Darbar Sahib in the history and nomenclature of Dehradun. He had a formal meeting with Shri Darbar Sahib’s Mahant Devendra Das Maharaj who showered his divine blessings on him. Maharaj congratulated him on taking over the office of Uttarakhand State BJP’s President and wished him all the best for his tenure. During the formal meeting, Shri Maharaj provided him a glimpse of the various commendable activities executed by Shri Guru Ram Rai University, Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical & Health Sciences, Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital and Shri Guru Ram Rai Education Mission. Bhatt highly appreciated and congratulated Maharaj over the efficient running of SGRR institutions. He also requested Devendra Das Maharaj for his kind help and guidance on various matters.