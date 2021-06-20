BJP State Executive meets to chalk out blueprint for polls preparation 

Dehradun, 19 Jun: Uttarakhand BJP seems to be now slowly gearing up for the state assembly polls, due in March next year. BJP’s State Executive today met after a while and according to sources discussed plans for party’s preparation for the upcoming polls. The meeting was held on physical cum virtual mode and attended amongst others by BJP’s National General Secretay Dushyant Gautam, BJP State President Madan Kaushik, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat and all the office bearers of the state executive.

Sources claimed that a 15 point plan was finalised in order to activate the party workers all over the state for the polls. The plan aimed to activate the Mandal level party workers in the primary stage who could then take the programmes up to the booth level.

BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam called upon all the party workers to gear up for the polls and claimed that this time, the fight was not against political rivals but against anti national forces and therefore the BJP workers needed to take pledge to contribute towards nation building with complete commitment and dedication.

The Opposition, he said was trying not only to defame the BJP but also the faith, culture and the Sanatan faith of the country. He said that the Opposition forces were trying to defame the recently held Kumbh in Haridwar as a super spreader but they were deliberately ignoring the real facts and data in this respect. They were at the same time ignoring the critical Covid situation in states like Maharashtra, Punjab, Jharkhand, Kerala and Delhi.

Besides this, the opposition forces were also trying hard to spread rumours in respect of under construction Ram Janmabhumi temple. Gautam called upon the party leaders and workers to work hard to create awareness among the people about the rumours being spread and make them aware of the facts.

BJP State President Madan Kaushik claimed that the Government had done commendable work in dealing with the second wave of Corona and towards augmenting the health infrastructure of the state whether it was supply of oxygen, setting up more hospital beds but while the Government and the BJP were fighting the pandemic, the Opposition parties were busy fighting the BJP and were actively engaged in misleading the people. The State President said that during the second wave of Korana, health services were mobilised by the government on a war footing. A 500-bed hospital in Rishikesh was built in just 3 weeks with the help of DRDO. Similarly, in Haldwani, a hospital record of 500 beds was prepared in 21 days. The government did the work of providing all the health equipment like ventilators, oxygen beds, oxygen cylinders etc. in the state. The BJP government also did the work of setting up oxygen plants in remote places like Almora and Gopeshwar. At the same time, the BJP workers were also actively helping the people. More than 500 units of blood was collected by the Yuva Morcha and the Mahila Morcha was also actively involved in distribution of sanitisers and self made masks.

Kaushik also claimed that Salt bypoll won by the BJP was like a semi-final to the assembly polls and the results showed that BJP was still popular in the state.

Also speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said that the government had controlled the second wave after the first wave of Corona and was well prepared for a possible third wave in future. After April 1, oxygen cylinders, ICU and ventilator were increased manifold times and now oxygen plants had also been installed in the primary health centres of the state. There was a lot of support from the Prime Minister and other Union Ministers for the resources in the state. In view of the possibility of third wave, the government was planning to rent hotels in the districts so that the attendants did not face any problem. He said that 66 per cent of the people above 45 years of age had been vaccinated in the state.

State General Secretary (Organisation) Ajey Kumar laid out a blueprint for the party workers and to activate them to gear up for the upcoming polls. He said that 15 programmes had been decided which included organisation of state level training in 6 sessions from 20 June for 6 weeks. All the workers would be trained during these sessions, he said.

Earlier in the third session of the meeting, a political proposal was presented by Ajay Bhatt, which was supported by Naresh Bansal and approval by Khajan Das. In the virtual meeting of the working committee, the Chief Minister was present at the state headquarters from the beginning to the end. Former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, State General Secretary Rajendra Bhandari, Kuldeep Kumar Ajay Bhatt, Naresh Bansal, Mati Mala Rajyalakshmi Shah, Ganesh Joshi, Subodh Uniyal, Dhan Singh Rawat, Mati Rekha Arya, Khajan Das were present in the virtual meeting in the state office. Devendra Bhasin, Kusum Kandwal, Puneet Mittal, Manveer Singh Chauhan, Kaustuba Nand Joshi, Neeru Devi, Madhu Bhatt, Aditya Chauhan, Anil Goyal, Naveen Thakur, Vinod Suyal, Vipin Kaithola, Kamlesh Uniyal, Shekhar Verma, Sunil Saini were present.