BJP will rename Hyderabad, Bhagyanagar: Maharaj  

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Jul: Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj, who arrived in Hyderabad (Bhagyanagar) to attend the National Convention of the Bharatiya Janata Party, reported that the entire city is decorated with BJP banners and posters.

He said that, in the National Convention of Bharatiya Janata Party being organised at the International Convention Centre in the capital of Telangana, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers, Union Ministers, all leaders of the national level are present from all the BJP ruled states. He declared it is a matter of pride for the whole of Telangana that the National Convention of Bharatiya Janata Party is being organised there. This event is certainly an indication that in 2023, the BJP government will be in power in Telangana and rename Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar.