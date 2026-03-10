Budget focusses on development, jobs and welfare: CM

Dhami tables Rs 1.11 lakh crore budget for FY 2026–27

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Gairsain, 9 Mar: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today presented a Rs 1.11 lakh crore state budget for the financial year 2026–27 in the Assembly at Bhararisain in Gairsain. The government has claimed that the budget outlines a development roadmap centred on infrastructure expansion, employment generation, rural development and social welfare.

Presenting the budget on the first day of the budget session after the lunch recess, Dhami said the budget reflects a balanced approach combining development with fiscal discipline. The total budget size has been fixed at Rs 1,11,703.21 crores (Rs 1.117 lakh crores) , which is about 10.41 per cent higher than the previous financial year and is the largest budget in the history of the state so far.

In his speech, the CM asserted that the government has prepared the budget with the objective of strengthening the state’s economy and ensuring that the benefits of development reach the last person in society. He added that the budget focuses on improving the rural economy, creating employment opportunities for youth, strengthening women’s empowerment and accelerating the development of infrastructure.

Dhami said the government is committed to promoting agriculture, tourism, industry and technological development as the key drivers of Uttarakhand’s economy. Along with this, adequate provisions have also been made for health, education, women and child welfare and social security programmes.

The CM added that the government has adopted the GYAN development model for the overall progress of the state. Under this model, the four pillars of development are Garib (poor), Yuva (youth), Annadata (farmers) and Nari (women). He said the objective of the government is to connect every section of society with the mainstream of development and make Uttarakhand prosperous, strong and self-reliant.

The budget also reflects adherence to fiscal responsibility and transparency. According to the Budget documents, the state continues to maintain a revenue surplus position, which indicates that government income is higher than its revenue expenditure. A revenue surplus of Rs 2,536.33 crore has been projected in the current budget, which the government claims is a sign of sound financial health.

Under fiscal discipline, the fiscal deficit of the state has been kept within the limit of three per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) while public debt has also been maintained within the prescribed limit of 32.50 per cent of GSDP. The CM said these indicators show that the government has exercised caution and foresight in financial management while continuing to invest in development works.

The government has asserted that it has made significant provisions for various departments to strengthen infrastructure and development activities. In the education sector, Rs 542.84 crores has been allocated for the Secondary Education Department, Rs 146.30 crores for the Higher Education Department and Rs 98.50 crores for the Technical Education Department.

In the health sector, Rs 195.46 crores have been provisioned for the Medical Health and Family Welfare Department and Rs 126.37 crores for the Medical Education Department. The government has also allocated Rs 600 crores for the Atal Ayushman Uttarakhand Yojana to ensure continuation of cashless treatment facilities for the people of the state.

Large allocations have also been made to strengthen infrastructure in rural and urban areas. The Drinking Water Department has been allotted Rs 1,827.91 crores, the Rural Development Department Rs 1,642.20 crores and the Urban Development Department Rs 1,401.85 crores. The Energy Department has been allocated Rs 1,609.43 crores, while the Public Works Department (PWD) has been allocated a budget of Rs 2,501.91 crores for the improvement of roads and other infrastructure.

To improve connectivity in remote and mountainous regions, the government has proposed Rs 1,050 crores for road construction and upgradation under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). An additional Rs 400 crores have been earmarked for the pothole-free road campaign.

In order to strengthen the Panchayati Raj institutions and the rural economy, an allocation of Rs 1,491 crores has been proposed for the Panchayati Raj institutions.

In the field of social welfare, the Budget includes Rs 1,327.73 crores for social security pension schemes for elderly persons, widows and persons with disabilities. Apart from this, Rs 167.05 crores has been proposed for disability pensions, Teelu Rauteli and other social security pension schemes. A provision of Rs 25 crores has also been made for the rehabilitation of disaster-affected families.

Under welfare schemes for economically weaker sections, the government has allocated Rs 1,300 crores for the Annapurna food supply scheme. For housing development, Rs 298.35 crores has been proposed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin and Rs 56.12 crores under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban. An additional Rs 25 crores has been allocated for housing for economically weaker sections.

To provide relief in transport and fuel expenses, Rs 42 crores have been allocated for free travel facilities for certain categories of passengers in buses of the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation (UTC) while an amount of Rs 43.03 crore has been allocated as subsidy on cooking gas.

The government has also placed strong emphasis on employment generation and skill development for the youth. An allocation of Rs 60 crores has been made for the Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana to promote self-employment, while Rs 10 crores have been earmarked for the migration prevention scheme. A provision of Rs 62.29 crores has been made for the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana.

In addition, Rs 155.38 crores have been allocated for assistance to non-government colleges, Rs 10 crores for honorarium for education volunteers and Rs 10 crores for the Mukhyamantri Yuva Bhavishya Nirman Yojana. To facilitate overseas employment opportunities for youth, Rs 3.73 crores has been proposed for the establishment of a foreign employment cell.

The government has also made several provisions to increase farmers’ income and strengthen allied sectors. An allocation of Rs 42 crores has been made for the Mission Apple programme, Rs 39.90 crores for the Trout Promotion Scheme and Rs 32 crores for incentives to dairy producers. The Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Cooperative Farmer Welfare Scheme has been allocated Rs 42.50 crores.

In the fisheries sector, an allocation of Rs 160.13 crores has been proposed under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana. The government has also earmarked Rs 12 crore for the Millet Mission and Rs 12.06 crores for the farmers’ pension scheme.

The government also claimed that women’s empowerment has also been given priority in the Budget. An amount of Rs 220 crores has been allocated under the Nanda Gaura scheme, Rs 47.78 crores under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana and Rs 30 crores under the Mukhyamantri Mahalakshmi Kit scheme. Additional allocations have also been made for child nutrition, women’s nutrition, the Aanchal Amrit scheme and programmes to strengthen self-help groups.

To enhance safety and empowerment of women, the budget provides Rs 112.02 crores under the Nirbhaya Fund.

The budget also claims to emphasise on tourism development and the spiritual economy. A proposal has been made to seek a grant of Rs 1,027 crores from the Government of India for infrastructure development related to the Kumbh Mela. In addition, Rs 100 crores has been earmarked for tourism infrastructure development.

To promote religious tourism, Rs 10 crores each have been allocated for the Haridwar Ganga Corridor Project and the Rishikesh Ganga Corridor Project, while Rs 10 crores have been proposed for the development of a spiritual economic zone.

The government has claimed due focus on technological advancement and digital infrastructure. An allocation of Rs 25 crores has been made for an Artificial Intelligence Mission, Rs 105 crores for strengthening the state data centre and Rs 25 crores as grant to the IT Development Agency. Additionally, Rs 15 crores have been earmarked for the implementation of cyber security measures and Rs 10.50 crore for promoting emerging technologies and artificial intelligence applications.

Among other initiatives, Rs 10 crores have been allocated for the Mahak Kranti Yojana, Rs 5 crores for the House of Himalayas initiative and Rs 4.50 crores for the Uttarakhand and Bharat Darshan scheme. A provision of Rs 10 crores has also been made for the Saryu and other riverfront development projects.

In the field of disaster management, the government has proposed an allocation of Rs 2 crores for the Aapda Sakhi scheme and Rs 19 crore for rescue centres. To strengthen security arrangements at the village level, Rs 5 crores has been earmarked for the Gram Prahari scheme.

To promote sports and youth activities, the budget includes Rs 10 crores for the construction of stadiums at the Nyaya Panchayat level. In addition, Rs 4.50 crores have been proposed for de-addiction centres and Rs 5 crores for the construction of libraries.

In his budget speech, Dhami asserted that the budget reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening Uttarakhand’s economy while ensuring inclusive development. He said the provisions made in the budget would accelerate development in sectors such as tourism, agriculture, technology and infrastructure while improving the quality of life of people across the state.