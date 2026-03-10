Significant Budget for Tourism Development: Maharaj

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun / Gairsain: Uttarakhand Tourism, Public Works, Irrigation, Panchayati Raj, Rural Construction, Watershed Management, Religious Affairs and Culture Minister Satpal Maharaj said that the Governor’s address during the Assembly session at Bhararisain reflects the state government’s policies, achievements, and future development plans.

On the first day of the session, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presented a budget of Rs 111,703.21 crore in the House, which is 11.41% higher than the previous budget. He said the budget is welfare-oriented and aims to promote tourism.

Cabinet Minister Maharaj stated that this budget is an important and historic step toward the state’s overall development. Along with highlighting the government’s achievements and upcoming plans, it focuses on employment generation, expansion of tourism, women empowerment, strengthening infrastructure, and promoting employment and self-employment opportunities.

He further said that the budget will prove to be a milestone in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a “Strong and Prosperous Uttarakhand” and in moving toward a Developed Uttarakhand.

He added that the budget lays the foundation for the development of the Char Dham Yatra, promotion of winter tourism, inclusive development, self-reliance, innovative thinking, rapid growth, advanced villages and cities, public participation, economic strength, and a just governance system.