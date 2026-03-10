Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) emphasises reforms, empowerment & self-reliance

Governor addresses Budget Session of VS in Gairsain

Garhwal Post Bureau

Gairsain, 9 Mar: The Budget Session of the fifth Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly began today at the Bhararisain Assembly complex in Gairsain with the address of Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) as it was the opening session of the current year. The Governor in his address presented a detailed account of the State Government’s achievements, policy initiatives and future development roadmap. The proceedings witnessed protests at the outset as legislators of the principal opposition party, Indian National Congress, entered the Well of the House and raised slogans during the Governor’s address. Amid the uproar, the Congress members later staged a walkout, boycotting the remainder of the Governor’s speech.

In his address, the Governor said the state government is firmly committed to transforming Uttarakhand into a prosperous, strong and developed state through transparent governance and inclusive development. He began his speech by paying homage to the martyrs of the Uttarakhand statehood movement and expressed gratitude to the people of the state for their contribution to its progress.

Singh said the sacrifices and efforts of statehood activists, women, youth, farmers, entrepreneurs and ex-servicemen have played a significant role in shaping Uttarakhand’s development journey. Their participation, he said, continues to drive the progress of the ‘Devbhoomi’.

In his address, the Governor recalled that the year 2025 marked the Silver Jubilee of Uttarakhand’s formation, which was celebrated across the state with enthusiasm and dignity. The celebrations held from 1 to 11 November, 2025 also included participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 9 November, (the state formation day), when the state showcased its 25-year development journey and achievements. A special session of the Assembly was also organised during the celebrations, which was addressed by President Droupadi Murmu.

Highlighting the governance reforms, Singh asserted that Uttarakhand achieved a historic milestone with the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on 27 January, 2025, becoming the first state in the country to introduce such legislation. He added that nine services have been made available online under the system, and more than 5.27 lakh applications have already been received, of which about 99 per cent have been resolved. Over 15,000 Common Service Centres are providing access to these services at the village level.

Referring to citizen-centric governance initiatives, the governor reminded that under the programme ‘Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar’, more than 660 camps were organised at the Nyaya Panchayat level, resolving nearly 34,000 public grievances. The administration, he said, is functioning on the principles of simplification, solution and disposal to ensure effective delivery of public services.

The Governor emphasised that the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption. Strict measures have been introduced to ensure transparency in recruitment examinations, and vigilance inquiries and punitive action have been initiated in cases of irregularities.

He said several reforms have been undertaken to make recruitment processes transparent and efficient while also creating an investment-friendly environment in the state. Digitisation of approvals and simplification of procedures have improved Uttarakhand’s performance in the Ease of Doing Business rankings.

Referring to employment generation, Singh stated that various livelihood schemes of the Central and State Governments have benefitted nearly 1.87 lakh people. These include the Pradhan Mantri Employment Generation Programme, PM SVANidhi and Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana.

Under Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana 2.0, more than 33,600 beneficiaries have been supported in the past four years, while over 43,600 beneficiaries have received assistance through the PM SVANidhi scheme. The Mukhyamantri Solar Swarozgar Yojana has also helped 746 families establish energy-based livelihood opportunities, particularly in rural areas., he added.

The Governor asserted that Women Empowerment, remains a central focus of the government. Under the Lakhpati Didi scheme initiative, 2.55 lakh women have augmented their incomes through self-help groups and livelihood activities. The Mukhyamantri Single Women Swarozgar Yojana provides financial assistance of up to Rs 1.5 lakhs to support self-employment among single women, with a target of assisting 2,000 beneficiaries during the current year.

Singh added that that tourism continues to be one of the key pillars of Uttarakhand’s economy. Efforts are being made to strengthen religious tourism, adventure tourism and eco-tourism to generate employment and boost the local economy. The Winter Yatra initiative attracted more than 44,000 pilgrims to the Char Dham winter abode sites by January this year. During the winter season, guest houses operated by the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam and Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam offered a 50 per cent discount to visitors.

The Governor added that, in 2025, more than 50 lakh pilgrims undertook the Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib pilgrimages. The government has also launched the Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission to promote historic temples in the Kumaon region and strengthen religious tourism circuits.

The Governor said the ‘House of Himalayas’ brand has registered 22 trademarks, including products with geographical indication and intellectual property rights status, which are now being marketed through major e-commerce platforms, creating new opportunities for local producers.

Mentioning the agriculture sector, the governor stated that specialised missions for apple, kiwi, dragon fruit, honey and millets have been launched to enhance farmers’ incomes. Uttarakhand has also secured the top rank among small states in the Export Preparedness Index, reflecting the growing potential of its agricultural and horticultural produce.

Referring to welfare measures, the Governor said the state government has increased the ex-gratia grant under the Uttarakhand Shaheed Kosh from Rs 10 lakhs to Rs 50 lakhs for the families of martyrs. The grant for recipients of the Param Vir Chakra has been raised from Rs 50 lakhs to Rs 1.5 crores. Several social welfare initiatives have also been implemented, including programmes for the welfare of women and children and efforts to address malnutrition and improve early childhood care and education. Under the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Free Gas Refill Scheme, Antyodaya ration card holders receive three free LPG refills every year.

The Governor further stated that consumer protection commissions in the state resolved more than 1,600 cases between January and October 2025. Pension coverage under social welfare schemes has also been expanded through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), benefiting more than 9.62 lakh pensioners, with about Rs 1,300 crores disbursed between January 2025 and January 2026.

Special initiatives are also being implemented for tribal communities. Under the PM Janman Yojana, 669 houses of the vulnerable Buksa and Raji tribes have been electrified.

On infrastructure development, the Governor said the Jal Jeevan Mission is expanding drinking water supply to rural households. Major projects such as the Jamrani Dam on the Gola River and the Song Dam near Dehradun are also underway to strengthen irrigation and drinking water facilities.

Concluding his address, the Governor said the government was committed to making this decade ‘Uttarakhand’s Decade’ in line with the national vision of a developed India by 2047, while ensuring balanced development under the guiding principle of “Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi”.

With the Governor’s address, the Budget Session of the Assembly formally began today and is scheduled to last till 13 March. Later in the post-lunch sitting, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented the state Budget in the House. The aggressive stance adopted by the opposition suggested that the session may witness further disruptions in the coming days.