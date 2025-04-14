Char Dham Yatra to receive Health Shield: Centre approves Dhami Govt’s Initiative

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 13 Apr: In a major boost to healthcare arrangements during the large-scale and sensitive Char Dham Yatra, the efforts of the Dhami government in Uttarakhand have received national recognition. The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved the state health department’s proposal for the voluntary deployment of postgraduate medical trainee doctors during the pilgrimage.

This approval not only strengthens Uttarakhand’s preparedness but also serves as a model for future public health policy. The move offers budding doctors across the country a rare opportunity to gain experience, training, and engage in social service.

For the first time, MD/MS/DNB postgraduate doctors will be eligible to receive District Residency Program (DRP) certification by serving during the Char Dham Yatra. NMC has clarified that services rendered during the pilgrimage will be valid under clinical rotation or DRP, and doctors will not be required to undergo an additional three-month training.

Health Secretary Dr R Rajesh Kumar stated, “This decision not only benefits the pilgrims but also provides trainee doctors with practical exposure to high-altitude medicine and emergency healthcare. The health department is fully prepared to ensure the initiative’s effective implementation under the guidance of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat.”

NMC Secretary Dr. Raghav Langer described the initiative as an exemplary case of coordination between academic and public health sectors. The contribution of doctors amidst large crowds, challenging weather, and rugged terrain will be crucial.

The Uttarakhand government will ensure proper accommodation, food, training, service certificates, and all necessary facilities for the doctors. Specialised medical units along the yatra routes will be strengthened to provide swift and expert healthcare services to devotees.

Following NMC’s approval, there has been enthusiastic interest from medical colleges and institutions across the country. Young doctors see this as a valuable opportunity for both service and professional growth.

This initiative stands as a shining example of cooperative federalism—where both state and central governments work together to develop innovative and participatory solutions for ensuring a safe and smooth religious pilgrimage.

Welcoming the decision, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “Our government is committed to making the Char Dham Yatra not only a spiritual journey but also a benchmark in safety and convenience. NMC’s approval is a source of motivation and reflects the decisive governance being delivered under the leadership of our Prime Minister. This initiative will provide strong health protection to pilgrims and offer a unique opportunity for young doctors to serve while gaining valuable training.”