Unity, Integrity & Social Harmony of U’khand will never be compromised: Dhami

CM inaugurates new building of Maharaja Agrasen Ashram Trust

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Haridwar, 13 Apr: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the 50th Foundation Day celebrations of the Maharaja Agrasen Agrawal Ashram Trust, here, on Sunday. On this occasion, he also inaugurated the newly constructed building of the Trust.

Paying homage to Maharaja Agrasen, a symbol of service and dedication, the Chief Minister congratulated everyone on the successful completion of the Trust’s glorious 50-year journey. He stated that for the past five decades, the Trust has been dedicated to social service, religious awareness, cultural preservation, and human welfare. The newly inaugurated building, he added, would become a centre for spiritual practices and a symbol of social unity.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed that the unity, integrity, and social harmony of Uttarakhand will never be compromised under any circumstances.

He acknowledged the Trust’s successful operations of modern buildings and satsang halls not only in Haridwar but also in Vrindavan, and the ongoing development of a state-of-the-art ashram in Ayodhya. He emphasised that Maharaja Agrasen was an ideal leader in Indian society, whose life was dedicated to public service, noble deeds, and social welfare.

Highlighting Maharaja Agrasen’s philosophy of “One Brick – One Rupee,” the Chief Minister said it stands as a living example of economic cooperation, social equality, collective responsibility, and harmony. The Agrawal community, inspired by these ideals, has played a significant role in social service with unwavering dedication, especially during testing times such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Kedarnath disaster.

He stated that, compared to other countries, India was among the first to control the COVID pandemic. Wherever there were needs, they were fulfilled. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, two indigenous vaccines were developed and supplied to underdeveloped countries as well.

The Chief Minister highlighted the Prime Minister’s efforts to preserve and promote India’s cultural traditions through initiatives like Vocal for Local, Make in India, and Startup India, which are concrete steps toward realizing the dream of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India). Guided by these efforts, the state government has implemented numerous impactful policies ensuring the holistic development of Uttarakhand.

As a result, Uttarakhand is now categorised as an Achiever in Ease of Doing Business and a Leader in the Startup Rankings.

In NITI Aayog’s 2023–24 SDG report, Uttarakhand secured the top position nationwide. The state has also emerged as a leader in youth employment by reducing the unemployment rate by 4.4% in just one year—surpassing the national average.

He proudly shared that Uttarakhand became the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code. The state has also enacted the nation’s most stringent anti-copying law, leading to over 22,000 government jobs being filled transparently and without controversy in the past three years.

The Chief Minister assured that the government is fully committed to protecting the cultural values and demography of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. In line with this, strict action is being taken against divisive ideologies, and a robust anti-conversion law has been implemented in the state.

With nearly ten times the population visiting Uttarakhand every year, the government has placed special emphasis on infrastructure and developmental needs in discussions with NITI Aayog.

He stressed that the government is committed to the development of Haridwar, with the Haridwar–Rishikesh Corridor project being driven through dialogue and future-focused planning. A comprehensive master plan is being developed to meet the needs of the next 50–60 years.

Concluding his address, the Chief Minister reiterated his government’s unwavering resolve to make Uttarakhand the best state in the country.

Former Chief Ministers Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Trivendra Singh Rawat (local MP), MLA Madan Kaushik extended greetings on the occasion of Baisakhi and shared their views.

Also present were MP from Sonipat Satpal Brahmachari, Mayor Kiran Jaisal, Trust President Ganpat Lal Goyal, General Secretary Diwan Chand Gupta, Maharaja Agrasen University Vice Chancellor Dr Nand Kishore Garg, BJP District President Ashutosh Sharma, MLA Adesh Chauhan, District Magistrate Karmendra Singh, SSP Pramendra Singh Doval, and other dignitaries.