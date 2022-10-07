Chargesheet filed against main accused Hakam Singh in UKSSSC recruitment scam

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 6 Oct: Another chargesheet has been filed in the court against mastermind Hakam Singh and nine other accused in the case related to leaking the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) graduate level examination paper. The Special Task Force of Uttarakhand Police had earlier filed its first chargesheet against 10 accused in this case. Cases have been registered against all the accused under the Public Examination Act, including cheating.

So far, chargesheets have been filed against 28 persons from the UKSSSC in the Graduate Level Recruitment test.

Today, a fresh chargesheet was filed against Hakam Singh, Kendrapal, Chandan Singh Manral, Jagdish Goswami, Lalit Raj Sharma, Rajveer Singh, Tanuj Sharma, Ankit alias Babi Ramola, Vipin Bihari, Dinesh Chandra Joshi.

It may be recalled that, so far, 41 have been arrested by the STF in the paper leak case, three in the online forest inspector recruitment case, one in the secretariat guard recruitment and two in the recruitment of Gram Panchayat Development Officer conducted in the year 2016.

It may be further recalled that STF had arrested Hakam Singh, the master mind of the paper leak case on 13 August this year. Hakam Singh was a BJP leader and district panchayat member, Uttarkashi. He is considered to be politically and socially a highly influential person with contacts with many leaders and bureaucrats.

The Graduate Level Recruitment examination was held on 4 and 5 December, 2021, conducted by UKSSSC. The examination had been conducted in three shifts in which about 1.60 lakh candidates appeared and 916 candidates were selected. In July this year, a complaint had been made expressing possibility of leakage of question paper of the Graduate Level test conducted by UKSSSC. After sometime, another complaint was registered with the CM, after which the investigation was ordered by him into the case and the investigation is still underway.