Chief Secretary directs 100 % saturation of Atal Ayushman scheme

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 Oct: Under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu, the second meeting of the State Health Authority was held in the Secretariat today. Various proposals were approved at the meeting.The Chief Secretary said that 100 percent saturation should be done under the Atal Ayushman Uttarakhand Yojana.

The Chief Secretary also ordered that other government identity cards like Aadhar card or Voter ID card be allowed in case of those whose Ayushman cards are not being made because they do not have ration cards. For this, he also directed preparation of an effective system for redressal of public grievances.

The Chief Secretary directed the officials to continuously impose fines on the hospitals that have made bogus bills and to de-list these hospitals. Also, the list of the hospitals being de-listed or have already been de-listed should be widely publicised through newspapers. He also directed the officers to make the OPDs in the hospitals fully computerised. Also, asked for a policy to be prepared to promote hospitals in the hill areas of the state.

Present on this occasion were Chairman, State Health Authority, DK Kotia and other officials.