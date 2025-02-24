Chief Electoral Officer leads Voter Awareness Cycle Rally in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Feb: On the instructions of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Dr BVR Purushottam, a voters awareness cycle rally was organised at the Police Lines here today. In the rally, the Chief Electoral Officer personally covered a distance of 20 kilometres, spreading the message of voter awareness. Over 250 cycling enthusiasts, aged 18 to 69 years, participated in the event.

The programme began with an oath taken by the voters, after which the cycle rally passed through Police Lines, Araghar Chowk, EC Road, Rajpur Road, Canal Road and reaching Kathbangla Bridge. From there, the rally returned to Police Lines Ground via the same route. After the conclusion of the rally, participants were honoured with gifts.

On this occasion, Purushottam stated that the purpose of the event is to raise awareness about voting rights. He mentioned that a calendar of theme-wise activities has been prepared every month to educate voters in the state.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer Dr Vijay Kumar Jogdande mentioned that the Election Commission of India has now fixed four eligibility dates per year for registering names in the voters’ list. Voters who have completed 18 years of age on 1 January, 1 April, 1 July, and 1 October can get registered by filling Form 6.

During the event, participants of the highest and lowest age groups among both men and women were honoured. SP, Traffic, Mukesh Thakur, ADM Jai Bharat Singh, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Kishan Singh Negi, Mukta Mishra, Assistant Chief Electoral Officer Mastu Das, Gajendra Ramola from Pahari Paddler, Sameer Narula, and a large number of participants were among those present at the rally.