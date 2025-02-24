Dr Mayaram Uniyal awarded Dhanwantri Award

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Feb: Dr Mayaram Uniyal, a renowned Ayurveda and herbal expert, has been awarded the prestigious Dhanwantri Award by the Union Ministry of AYUSH. This honour was bestowed upon only three experts across the country this year. Uttarakhand has also been appreciated for its efforts in the first phase of the crucial nature testing campaign initiated by the Ministry of AYUSH, with nature tests conducted for one and a half lakh people across the state.

AYUSH Minister Pratap Rao Jadhav honoured Uniyal in a programme organised by the Union Ministry of AYUSH in Mumbai on Thursday. Alongside Uniyal, Ayurveda experts Tarachand and Jamadagni were also awarded the Dhanwantri Award. Each recipient was given a sum of five lakh rupees. It may also be recalled that, in the past, Dr Uniyal had also received the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award from the Ministry of AYUSH.

Uniyal has conducted extensive research in the field of Ayurveda and herbs. Speaking in the function on Thursday, Uniyal stated that since Narendra Modi assumed the Prime Minister’s office, the AYUSH sector has gained momentum and emphasised Uttarakhand’s potential in this field.

In the first phase of the nature testing campaign by the Union Ministry of AYUSH, one lakh and fifty thousand people were tested in Uttarakhand. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had inaugurated this campaign. The AYUSH team even reached the ITBP post in Mahidanda, Uttarkashi, to conduct nature tests for soldiers. Despite adverse geographical conditions, nature tests of 1.5 lakh people were conducted in Uttarakhand, a feat appreciated at the ministry level. Coordinators from all states, including Uttarakhand, were honoured.

The country exceeded its target of one crore nature tests, achieving 1.29 crore tests. The Union AYUSH Ministry launched a portal where individuals can register and have their nature assessed based on Vata, Kapha, and Pitta conditions. Ayurveda doctors are advising individuals on diet and lifestyle according to their nature.

Commenting on the campaign’s success, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister, stated that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the country is making continuous progress in the AYUSH field. The achievements of the first phase of the nature testing campaign are encouraging and will help improve people’s health. He congratulated all those involved in the campaign and the experts who received awards.