Chief Minister holds review meeting with public reps on new GST rates & Swadeshi Campaign

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 21 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday interacted virtually with state ministers, MLAs, and other public representatives. On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the new GST rates will come into effect nationwide from 22 September. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for this historic decision.

The Chief Minister said that extensive awareness campaigns will be conducted across the state to ensure that the benefits of the new rates reach the general public and the business community quickly. He called upon all public representatives to organise awareness programmes in their respective areas from 22 to 29 September. During this period, in-charge ministers will lead campaigns in their districts, while MLAs will lead efforts in their constituencies.

He added that the revised GST rates will strengthen the state’s economy and give momentum to “Vocal for Local” and “Local to Global” initiatives. Uttarakhand’s umbrella brand “House of Himalayas”, 27 GI-tagged products, the One District, Two Products (ODOP) scheme, along with other local handicrafts and agricultural products, will gain significant promotion under the new tax structure. This will increase opportunities for self-employment and support the vision of an Atmanirbhar Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister directed all departments and bodies to make continuous efforts to ensure the success of this campaign. He emphasised that Gram Sabhas and urban local bodies should organise meetings to spread detailed information among rural and urban citizens. The Industries Department was also instructed to make GI-tagged products and ODOP schemes more market-oriented and robust.

He further said that the awareness campaign should not remain limited to publicity but must ensure public participation. For this purpose, street plays, folk songs, and cultural media will be used to deliver messages in an engaging and effective manner. In addition, various media platforms will be utilised to reach both citizens and business communities.

The Chief Minister said that the implementation of the new GST rates will not only promote ease of doing business but also benefit both consumers and producers. It will bring transparency to local production and marketing processes, enabling even small entrepreneurs to connect with national and global markets.

The Chief Minister urged all public representatives to actively participate in this campaign and turn it into a people’s movement. He stressed that every citizen’s contribution is crucial in strengthening the economic power of the nation and the state.

On the occasion, Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal shared detailed information on how the new GST rates will benefit the general public and traders.

The meeting was attended by Rajya Sabha MP and BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt, Cabinet Ministers Dr Dhan Singh Rawat and Rekha Arya, MLAs, and other public representatives.