Gyan Ganga Samman 2025: Grand Celebration honours Distinguished Educators

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 21 Sep: In a ceremony jointly organised by Kusum Kanta Foundation and Manthan Welfare Society, “Gyan Ganga Samman 2025” was held at Sunrise Academy to honour teachers for their exceptional contributions in the field of education.

The event witnessed an overwhelming presence of teachers and educationists from across Uttarakhand, making the occasion truly historic.

The ceremony was graced by Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, former Union Education Minister and former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, as the Chief Guest. He was joined on stage by Rajpur MLA Khajan Das, renowned environmentalist and Padma Shri awardee Kalyan Singh ‘Maiti’, along with eminent educationists Dr Prem Kashyap and Dr Anuj S Singh as distinguished guests.

The event began with an impactful welcome address by Vidushi Nishank, Chairperson of Kusum Kanta Foundation and Sunrise Academy, highlighting the positive transformations taking place in the education sector. The programme was eloquently compered by Dr Mamta Sharma.

A key highlight of the ceremony was the recognition of more than 25 teachers from, both, government and private schools across the state. These educators were honoured for their remarkable efforts in not only raising academic standards but also fostering the holistic development of students.

In his address, Dr Nishank emphasised, “Teachers are the backbone of society. Honouring them is not just a formality, but a humble tribute to their invaluable contributions.”

The ceremony concluded with the dignitaries presenting awards and certificates of appreciation to the honoured teachers. The programme emerged as a true source of inspiration for education enthusiasts and was widely appreciated by all attendees.

On this occasion, Pooja Pokhriyal, Secretary of Manthan Welfare Society, and Managing Director of Sunrise Academy, extended her heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the awardees.