CII delegates gain insights into AI-Driven Manufacturing at Bosch Jaipur

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 27 Nov: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Uttarakhand organised a Learning Mission to Bosch Limited, Jaipur, to understand best practices in modern manufacturing, with a strong focus on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), digitisation, and automation. Senior officials from Bosch presented the company’s vision and highlighted key initiatives implemented across the plant. Delegates were taken on a detailed walkthrough of the manufacturing units, where they witnessed live demonstrations of operational processes and gained insights into automation systems, quality control measures, and lean practices.

The tour included overviews of two major value streams. In the VE value stream, participants learned about the plant’s AI-based vision system for precision inspection, the use of data analytics for informed decision-making, and the Manufacturing Execution System (MES) that enhances process integration. The NHA value stream exposed delegates to lean line design through a line walk and showcased improvements achieved using Agile methodology on the shop floor.

During the closing ceremony, Ankur Kapoor, Plant Head – Technical, Bosch Limited, Jaipur, took feedback from the participants, addressed their queries, and emphasised the value of such interactions in providing first-hand exposure to advanced technologies and operational excellence. Bosch also shared updates on its sustainability initiatives, featuring AI-based compressor management to optimise energy usage and solar string analysis to strengthen renewable energy performance.

The mission, comprising 22 delegates, concluded with an exchange of ideas on how AI and digitisation can drive operational improvements, business growth, and profitability. Delegates appreciated the opportunity to observe Bosch Jaipur’s advanced practices and expressed admiration for the company’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and continuous improvement.