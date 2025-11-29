Godiyal constitutes committee for Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod rally of Cong in Delhi

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 27 Nov: Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee has constituted a state-level steering committee to ensure the success of the ‘Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod’ rally being organised by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) at Ramlila Maidan, New Delhi, on 14 December 2025. The committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of PCC President Ganesh Godiyal and includes key senior state leaders such as Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya, Chairman of the State Election Campaign Committee Pritam Singh, former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, Congress Working Committee member Karan Mahara, Chairman of the State Election Management Committee Harak Singh Rawat and Congress National Secretary and MLA Qazi Nizamuddin.

In preparation for the rally, Ganesh Godiyal has initiated extensive state-level arrangements and appointed observers for various districts and Mahanagars. The appointments include Bihari Lal Shah for Purola, Dinesh Gaur for Uttarkashi, Pradeep Thapliyal for Rudraprayag, Raghubir Singh Bisht for Kotdwar District, Surendra Singh Negi for Kotdwar Mahanagar, Kavindra Istwal for Pauri, Vikram Singh Negi for Tehri, Mukesh Negi for Chamoli, Mantri Prasad Naithani for Devprayag, Ravi Bahadur for Haridwar Mahanagar, Anupama Rawat for Haridwar Rural, Sachin Gupta for Roorkee Mahanagar, Furkan Ahmad for Roorkee Rural, Jayendra Ramola for Parwadoon, Ayendra Sharma for Pachwadoon, SK Dhasmana for Dehradun Mahanagar, Tilak Raj Behad for Rudrapur Mahanagar, Anupam Sharma for Kashipur Mahanagar, Harjinder Singh Ladi for Udham Singh Nagar, Sumit Hridayesh for Haldwani Mahanagar, Ranjit Singh Rawat for Nainital, Manoj Tiwari for Almora, Madan Singh Bisht for Ranikhet, Lalit Farswan for Bageshwar, Harish Dhami for Pithoragarh, Pradeep Pal for Didihat, and Khushal Singh Adhikari for Champawat.

Godiyal has directed all appointed district and Mahanagar observers to take charge of management, supervision, and reporting of rally-related arrangements in their respective areas. This includes ensuring proper logistics, coordination with party workers, transport facilities, and overall guidance to maximise participation. He has further called upon all the District Presidents, Mahanagar Presidents, Block Congress Committees, Frontal Organisations, and Cells to maintain full coordination with the observers and ensure maximum mobilisation of workers to make the rally a historic success.