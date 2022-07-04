CM concerned at falling number of students in govt schools

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Jul: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today expressed concern at the falling number of students in government schools of the state. He expressed this concern while participating in a two-day educational contemplation camp organised by the Department of School Education at Indian Public School, Jhajhra.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also released the book, ‘Bal Vatika’, and a guide of the Education Department.

Dhami expressed the hope that the contemplation done at the camp organised by the Education Department would bring positive results in the future towards improving the education system in the state. Expressing concern at the declining number of students in government schools, he said the challenge of increasing the number of students in government schools and measures for quality education ought to be also discussed in depth at the camp. He said there is a need to pay close attention to the reasons for the decline in the number of students in government schools and ways to tackle the issue.

The Chief Minister added, “The new education policy is a revolutionary change in the field of education in the country brought under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The goal of National Education Policy-2020 is to create the best human beings by providing quality education at all levels of school education. This education policy has been framed in the light of the rich tradition of ancient Indian Sanatan knowledge and thought, which lays special emphasis on the development of the creative abilities inherent in every individual. The goal of this policy is to develop an education system that is replete with Indian knowledge tradition and values.”

He said it is a matter of joy that Uttarakhand is going to become the first state in the country to implement the provisions of the National Education Policy-2020.

Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, MLA Sahdev Singh Pundir, former Rajya Sabha MP RK Sinha, Secretary, Education, Ravinath Raman, Director General, Education, Bansidhar Tiwari, Director, Education, RK Kunwar, Director SCERT Seema Jaunsari were among those present.