Harish Rawat threatens case against those who attributed Muslim Varsity promise to him

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 1 Jul: Veteran Congress leader Harish Rawat is on fire these days and is regularly making news. After having engaged in a war of words with former Leader of Opposition and former PCC Chief Pritam Singh over who is responsible for the debacle for Congress in the recent assembly elections, now he has warned his political rivals of a court case for ‘false propaganda against him over an alleged Muslim University’ at the time of elections.

In a statement issued on social media, Rawat has threatened that he would file a court case against those who were responsible for falsely claiming that he had promised a Muslim University in the state. Rawat asserted that he had never made any promise or statement about a Muslim University in Uttarakhand. He says that some leaders in his own party were also responsible for creating this false impression on the issue.

“While several of my party colleagues are trying to tarnish my image, the BJP leaders are also taking advantage and trying to get political gain by doing so. It is time for me to seek court’s help in finding who all are behind the conspiracy to tarnish my image,” Rawat alleged. He added that some Congress leaders also added fuel to the fire by encouraging such allegations.

It may be recalled that, currently, Congress leaders are engaged in allegations and counter allegations against senior colleagues in the party, holding each other responsible for the debacle that Congress had faced in the recent assembly elections in Uttarakhand. Despite the fact that the new PCC Chief and new Leader of the Opposition have been appointed by the Congress High Command, the war of words has failed to go away and the sources within the party admit that factionalism is still deeply visible in the party despite change in the PCC.