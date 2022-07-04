Veteran journalist RK Verma passes away, CM condoles death

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Jul: The veteran journalist from Dehradun who ran a number of publications including ‘1970’, Dr RK Verma, passed away, today. He was 81. Besides being a journalist, he was an author too and a popular figure in literary circles of Dehradun. He was also a film critic and a filmmaker. Dr Verma was a freedom fighter and had also opposed the imposition of emergency through his writing in the newspapers.

Verma leaves behind his younger brother and Congress leader Ashok Verma, his wife Sneh Verma, his sons Sachin and Manish Verma and daughters Bindu Verma and Ritu Mitra. His mortal remains were consigned to the flames at the Crematorium at Lakhibagh here this evening.

His death has been condoled by many eminent persons including Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami who prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

Some of the books written by Verma include ‘History of the Freedom Struggle in Uttarakhand’, “History of the Freedom Struggle in Dehradun’, ‘Filmography’, ‘Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose – Azad Hind Fauj’. Verma was also associated with Dainik Navjeevan and the Journal of the Film Federation of India for a long time. He also set up a citizens’ body named Nagarik Parishad and was involved in many social activities. He was also a member of the UP Film Board for a long time and had set up the Uttarakhand Film Chamber of Commerce.