CM Dhami inaugurates 3-day Katyur Festival virtually; lists govt’s development initiatives

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Bageshwar, 13 Apr: The three-day Katyur Festival commenced at Baijnath Bhakun Khola Ground, with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurating the event virtually on Sunday.

During his address, the Chief Minister made several key announcements for the development of the region:

Approval will be granted for the Urban Drinking Water Scheme in Garur.

Science stream recognition will be given to Inter College, Gagrigol.

Construction and beautification of ghat and community hall at Chakravarteshwar Temple.

Tin shed construction at KD Pandey Ramlila Ground.

Rs 2 lakh will be provided for organising the Katyur Festival.

Highlighting Baijnath’s historical significance, the Chief Minister noted that it served as the capital of the Katyuri dynasty in the 7th century. He praised the Baijnath Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, as a remarkable example of Katyuri architecture and emphasised the importance of such festivals in preserving and promoting local culture and heritage.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the state’s cultural and infrastructural initiatives:

The government is working on the revival and beautification of temples in the Manaskhand region, including Maa Kot Bhramari Temple.

Efforts are underway to prevent migration from hill areas and boost local economy and tourism through various schemes like One District, Two Products, House of Himalayas, State Millet Mission, Farm Machinery Bank, Apple Mission, New Tourism and Film Policies, and Wed in Uttarakhand.

He also highlighted recent achievements:

Helicopter service has been launched for Bageshwar.

Rail survey completed for connecting Bageshwar, and construction is set to begin soon—opening up development for Champawat, Pithoragarh, and Bageshwar.

Union Minister of State Ajay Tamta, present at the festival, emphasised the need to pass down the region’s rich cultural legacy to future generations. He also referenced the government’s plan to create a tourism circuit from Kedarkhand to Manaskhand, linking Gwaldam–Baijnath–Bageshwar–Munsyari–Dharachula–Adi Kailash to Purnagiri, thereby boosting pilgrimage and tourism.

Other dignitaries like Shiv Singh Bisht, MLA Parvati Das, MLA Suresh Gadhia, Zila Panchayat Administrator Basanti Devi, and former MLA Lalit Farswan also addressed the gathering, stressing the importance of such events in preserving local identity.

District Magistrate Ashish Bhatgain noted that such festivals offer a platform for the younger generation to reconnect with their roots and strengthen cultural understanding.

Prominent attendees included Development Block Administrator Hema Bisht, SP Chandrashekhar, R Ghodke, CDO RC Tiwari, ADM AS Nabiyal, SDM Jitendra Verma, and several other officials and community leaders.