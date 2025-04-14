Rahul Bose flags off ‘Run for Cancer Awareness’ at Kasiga School

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 13 Apr: Kasiga School hosted a ‘Run for Cancer Awareness’ on Sunday in collaboration with the Indo Canadian Cancer Research Foundation, bringing together students, educators, and citizens from across Dehradun in a display of solidarity and hope. Renowned actor, social activist, and philanthropist Rahul Bose flagged off the event, inspiring over 700 participants who came together to run, walk, or skate along a 2.5 km route.

Participants from various schools and institutions enthusiastically joined the initiative, underscoring a collective commitment to raising cancer awareness and promoting a healthier lifestyle. The atmosphere was charged with energy, compassion, and a shared sense of purpose.

“It’s heartening to see young people and educators come together for a cause that affects millions of lives,” said Rahul Bose. “Events like these show that awareness can be built through action, and that communities—no matter how small—can create ripples of change.”

Rashid Sharaffuddin, Headmaster of Kasiga School, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Rahul Bose for gracing the occasion and for his motivating words that resonated deeply with the audience. “We are honoured to have Mr Bose with us. His presence lent tremendous encouragement to our cause,” said Sharaffuddin.

This community-driven event not only aimed to raise awareness about cancer but also encouraged participants to adopt proactive health practices. The overwhelming response and spirited participation reflected Dehradun’s strong community values and unwavering support for a vital cause.

Kasiga School declared its commitment to fostering social responsibility among students and continuing its support for important public health campaigns.