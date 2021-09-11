CM Dhami praises Patanjali’s work on rediscovering ancient medicine

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 10 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna at the Patanjali Yogpeeth’s research centre, here, today.

Addressing a gathering at the Centre’s auditorium, the CM praised Patanjali’s research on India’s past medical achievements. He appreciated the role of Prime Minister Modi and Swami Ramdev in popularising Yoga across the world.

He appealed to all to make Uttarakhand a model state, for which a ten-year plan was being prepared.

Swami Ramdev said there was new energy in the government following the taking over by a young Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister also planted a sapling in the Patanjali premises.

Also present were Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, MLA Yateeshwaranand, RS MP Naresh Bansal, Roorkee MLA Pradeep Batra, former Mayor Manoj Garg, DM Vinay Shankar Pandey, SSP Dr Yogendra Singh Rawat, public representatives and officials.